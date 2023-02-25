X
Dark Mode Toggle

2 arrested in Ga. gas station shooting that injured 9 kids

Georgia News
51 minutes ago
Police have arrested two people, one just 15 years old, in connection with a shooting in a Georgia city last week near the Alabama state line that left nine children injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Police have arrested two people — one just 15 years old — in connection with a shooting in a Georgia city last week near the Alabama state line that left nine children injured.

Both were arrested Friday in the Feb. 17 shooting at a gas station in Columbus in which seven teenagers and two younger children suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release the teenage suspect's name but said he was a “validated gang member” and was taken to a youth detention center on one count of aggravated assault, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. D'Angelo Robinson Sr., 35, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on eight counts of aggravated assault.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said at a news conference a day after the shooting that an altercation apparently took place at a party nearby and it spilled over to the gas station when the shooting began. Further details were not provided, but Blackmon said the incident remained under investigation.

Police have said the youngest victim, who is 5 years old, was not at the party but was in the vicinity of the gas station with a family member.

Columbus is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta and about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Montgomery, Alabama.

Editors' Picks

Norcross church hopes to bring the Asbury spirit to Georgia on Sunday3h ago

Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal
22h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies
21h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Plains mayor and Jimmy Carter have talked plenty - but avoid politics
6h ago
The Latest

Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery
5h ago
Brooklyn visits Atlanta, aims to stop road skid
11h ago
Robinson leads Kennesaw State past Central Arkansas 72-56
14h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery
5h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
21h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top