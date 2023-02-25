2 arrested in Ga. gas station shooting that injured 9 kids

Both were arrested Friday in the Feb. 17 shooting at a gas station in Columbus in which seven teenagers and two younger children suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release the teenage suspect's name but said he was a “validated gang member” and was taken to a youth detention center on one count of aggravated assault, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. D'Angelo Robinson Sr., 35, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on eight counts of aggravated assault.