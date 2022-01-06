2 arrested after US ski team member's gear stolen in Atlanta

Dani Loeb and her supporters have been pleading for the thieves who stole her gear to return it, saying the $1,600 skis give her the best possible chance to qualify for the Winter Olympics that begin Feb. 4 in Beijing.

The skis — along with U.S. ski team bags, a uniform, her helmet and other gear — were stolen from her mother’s pickup truck in a parking deck off Peachtree Street on Dec. 15, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.