Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

2 arrested after US ski team member's gear stolen in Atlanta

Georgia News
Updated 39 minutes ago
Police say they've arrested two men after skis and other equipment belonging to a U.S. National Ski Team member were stolen in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Two men have been arrested after skis and other equipment belonging to a U.S. National Ski Team member were stolen in Atlanta, police said.

Dani Loeb and her supporters have been pleading for the thieves who stole her gear to return it, saying the $1,600 skis give her the best possible chance to qualify for the Winter Olympics that begin Feb. 4 in Beijing.

The skis — along with U.S. ski team bags, a uniform, her helmet and other gear — were stolen from her mother’s pickup truck in a parking deck off Peachtree Street on Dec. 15, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The men were arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal trespass and entering an automobile with the intend to steal.

Loeb is now waiting to hear from Atlanta investigators whether the specially made skis were recovered, the newspaper reported.

Loeb, a 20-year-old former gymnast, has been on the national ski team for two years and competes in aerial freestyle.

Her hometown is listed as Pintlala, Alabama, a small community near Montgomery, according to her biography at the U.S. ski team's web site. She was competing with an elite gymnastics team outside Dallas when she got involved in aerial skiing through a friend.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Los Angeles faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight home win
6h ago
GA Lottery
7h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
7h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top