18-year-old woman shot to death in Atlanta's Buckhead area

38 minutes ago
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the heart of Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA (AP) — An 18-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the heart of Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening at the Ashley Gables Buckhead apartments, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting, Brown said. Multiple people have been detained for questioning, Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson said. No charges have been filed.

Few other details were immediately released late Tuesday.

