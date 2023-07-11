16-year-old boy charged with assault and making terroristic threats for shooting at cars in Georgia

Georgia News
35 minutes ago
X
A northeast Georgia teenager has been arrested after authorities say he shot at least 10 vehicles on an interstate highway with a pellet gun

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia teenager has been arrested and charged as a juvenile after authorities say he shot at least 10 vehicles on an interstate highway with a pellet gun.

One woman was injured Sunday when she was hit in the back of the head with a pellet. She is expected to recover. The cars were driving northbound on Interstate 985 near Flowery Branch, northeast of Atlanta.

Hall County sheriff's deputies told local news outlets that the 16-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile with one count each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts.

Deputies quickly found the teenager Sunday evening after they were called.

Investigators said they expect to add charges after completing reports on other vehicles that were damaged. They said more than 10 cars may have been hit and urged other motorists with damaged vehicles to contact the Hall County Sheriff's Office to file a report.

The teenager was released into the custody of juvenile authorities.

