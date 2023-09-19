16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities, Biden administration says

The Biden administration says Tennessee and nearly every other state with historically Black land-grant universities have missed out on $12.6 billion in funding over the last three decades
Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Historically Black land-grant universities in Tennessee and 15 other states have missed out on $12.6 billion in funding over the last three decades, according to the Biden administration.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack sent letters to the governors of each state asking them to increase funding, news outlets reported. The letter said the largest disparity was in Tennessee, where Tennessee State University has been underfunded by $2.1 billion dollars.

“Unacceptable funding inequities have forced many of our nation’s distinguished historically Black colleges and universities to operate with inadequate resources and delay critical investments in everything from campus infrastructure to research and development to student support services,” Cardona said in a statement Monday.

Letters were also sent to governors of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The nation’s land-grant universities were founded in the 19th century on federal land to further agricultural instruction and research. Federal law requires states to provide an equitable distribution of state funding for all land-grant universities, but that hasn't happened with many historically Black ones, a new analysis found.

The federal agencies used data from the National Center for Education Statistics and found the funding disparity in 16 of 18 states that house Black land grants. Delaware and Ohio provided equitable funding, the analysis found.

Editors' Picks

Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Georgia Trump electors at the heart of alleged ‘conspiracy’
33m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs seeing red over scoring failures
11m ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
3h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Column: Duane Bock thought he would have the summer off. Now the caddie is going to the...
3h ago
Braves aim to break skid in game against the Phillies
9h ago
Schwarber hits 483-foot homer, 4 other Phillies go deep in 7-1 win over Braves
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
21h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top