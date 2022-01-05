$15K reward offered for help finding who shot bank teller

The initial $10,000 reward was increased to $15,000 to help track down the person who held up a branch of Robins Financial Credit Union in Warner Robins on Nov. 22, The Telegraph reported.

The FBI said in a news release that the suspect was a slender Black man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall who wore a black mask, a white T-shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes. The stickup happened minutes after the man allegedly burst into a nearby home and stole a silver Nissan Sentra that was believed to have been used in the credit union heist. The car was later found parked at Lake Vista Apartments about half a mile away.