$15K reward offered for help finding who shot bank teller

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — The FBI has increased a reward offered in a November bank robbery in central Georgia in which a teller was shot and wounded.
The initial $10,000 reward was increased to $15,000 to help track down the person who held up a branch of Robins Financial Credit Union in Warner Robins on Nov. 22, The Telegraph reported.
The FBI said in a news release that the suspect was a slender Black man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall who wore a black mask, a white T-shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes. The stickup happened minutes after the man allegedly burst into a nearby home and stole a silver Nissan Sentra that was believed to have been used in the credit union heist. The car was later found parked at Lake Vista Apartments about half a mile away.
The home invasion, robbery and ditching of the car happened in somewhat-off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods within about a half-mile radius of each other. That could mean the suspect is local or at least familiar with the city's north side, but police have said they are not ruling out anyone.
The FBI urged anyone with information about the case to call the FBI Atlanta/Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271 or go to tips.fbi.gov.