14-year sentence for engineer in China trade secrets case

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Xiaorong “Shannon” You, 59, of Lansing, Michigan, was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in Greeneville, Tennessee, after a jury convicted her last month of charges that include possession of stolen trade secrets and economic espionage.

Prosecutors say You accessed secrets about BPA-free internal coatings of beverage cans while working at Coca-Cola in Atlanta and Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee. They say the trade secrets cost major chemical and coating companies nearly $120 million to develop.