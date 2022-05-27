14-year-old Athens boy arrested for shooting 2 other boys

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A 14-year-old Athens boy was arrested Friday for shooting two other teens over a social media post earlier this week, police said.
Athens-Clarke County police charged the boy as a juvenile with four counts of aggravated assault. His name was not released because of his age.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back on Tuesday, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening.
The Athens Banner-Herald reported the two victims were driving around looking for the 14-year-old, who had made "denigrating" comments about them on social media. When they found the 14-year-old, a fight escalated into gunfire.
Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said investigators are still trying to determine how the boy got a gun.