14-year-old Athens boy arrested for shooting 2 other boys

Georgia News
52 minutes ago
Police in northeast Georgia say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy for shooting two other teens over a social media post earlier this week

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A 14-year-old Athens boy was arrested Friday for shooting two other teens over a social media post earlier this week, police said.

Athens-Clarke County police charged the boy as a juvenile with four counts of aggravated assault. His name was not released because of his age.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back on Tuesday, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the two victims were driving around looking for the 14-year-old, who had made "denigrating" comments about them on social media. When they found the 14-year-old, a fight escalated into gunfire.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said investigators are still trying to determine how the boy got a gun.

