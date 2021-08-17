ajc logo
13-year-old charged in mother’s killing in central Georgia

Police say a 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother in central Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder after authorities discovered his mother's body inside a house in central Georgia, police said.

Warner Robins officers and Houston County deputies found Dominique Bowers, 37, dead on the afternoon of Aug. 13, according to a police department Facebook post.

The unidentified teenager reported the shooting to a 911 dispatcher, police said. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault, and he was booked into the Crisp County Youth Detention Center in Cordele.

According to Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig, the 13-year-old will be prosecuted as an adult, WMAZ-TV reported.

Authorities are trying to determine what led to the shooting, Sgt. Eric Gossman with the Warner Robins Police Criminal Investigations Division told the station. He also said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy.

