122-year-old Savannah school being rehabbed for apartments

The school building on 38th Street has sat vacant for years. The St. Paul Academy for Boys closed in 2014, WTOC-TV reported. Developers recently purchased the building from the Savannah College of Art and Design with plans to convert its classrooms into 27 apartments.

“It’s just something that’s too classical and too beautiful to not address it when it’s just sitting there doing nothing and wasting away,” said Patrick Johnston, president of Chatham Developers.