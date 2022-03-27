122-year-old Savannah school being rehabbed for apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An abandoned Savannah school built more than a century ago is being rehabilitated as an apartment building.
The school building on 38th Street has sat vacant for years. The St. Paul Academy for Boys closed in 2014, WTOC-TV reported. Developers recently purchased the building from the Savannah College of Art and Design with plans to convert its classrooms into 27 apartments.
“It’s just something that’s too classical and too beautiful to not address it when it’s just sitting there doing nothing and wasting away,” said Patrick Johnston, president of Chatham Developers.
Built in 1900, the school building features a striking white-columned entrance. Project developers said they expect to spend about $3 million restore and updating the property.
They hope to finish the job by fall.