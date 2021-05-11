12-year-old eyes summer camp after vaccine jab in Atlanta

Jane Ellen's mom, English Norman, said she scheduled an appointment for her daughter and 14-year-old son, Owen Norman, immediately after hearing about the FDA authorization. Owen also got a shot Tuesday.

Norman said her kids have been good about wearing their masks, washing their hands and staying socially distant, but they have still been very anxious about leaving the house.

"I think it’s exciting that now their anxiety can start to lessen and they can feel safe,” she said.

The FDA authorization should allow kids to get vaccinated before returning to school in the fall. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement Monday it brings the country “closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic.”

For Jane Ellen, that means a chance to go back to her summer camp, which was canceled last year as the pandemic raged.

“I’m excited to go there and see all my camp friends," she said.

Jane Ellen Norman, 12, holds vaccination cards for her and her 14-year-old brother Owen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The two were vaccinated Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot to those as young as 12. (AP Photo/Angie Wang) Credit: Angie Wang Credit: Angie Wang