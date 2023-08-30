11 taken to hospital as Delta jetliner hits turbulence near Atlanta airport

Authorities say 11 people aboard a Delta Air Line flight have been taken to the hospital after the plane hit turbulence while heading to Atlanta
Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Eleven people on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after the plane hit turbulence while heading to Atlanta, officials said.

Flight 175 had left Milan, Italy, and was about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the crew reported severe turbulence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it will investigate.

The Airbus A350 landed safely at the airport shortly before 7 p.m.

Eleven passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, Delta said. It didn't provide details on their injuries or conditions.

The plane was carrying 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots, Delta said.

“Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers,” Delta said in a statement. “Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries.”

The airline said Delta agents were providing food, lodging and re-booking for the uninjured customers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Dunwoody Police Department

UPDATE: I-285 West in Dunwoody reopens after extreme flooding2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Georgia in state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia nears
7h ago

HURRICANE UPDATE
Idalia upgraded to Category 2 ahead of making landfall
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
6h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
6h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Key moments from Mark Meadows’ Atlanta hearing
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Marcel Ozuna hits 30th homer, MLB-leading Braves beat Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21...
11m ago
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
2h ago
Dream open the game on a 21-2 run and cruise past the Mercury 94-76
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
17h ago
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
2h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top