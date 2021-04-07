10-digit phone dialing coming to northern Mississippi

Customers in the 662 area code will have to start dialing that code along with the seven-digit phone number to complete local calls. The change will enable a new suicide prevention hotline.

Beginning April 24, customers can begin dialing 10 digits in the 662 code. That includes people in Southaven, Oxford, Tupelo, Columbus, Starkville, Greenwood and Greenville. If a customer only dials seven digits, a call will still go through.