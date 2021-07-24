ajc logo
X

1 dead, 6 injured as 2 boats collide on middle Georgia lake

Georgia News
22 minutes ago
A late-night collision between two boats on a middle Georgia lake has killed one person and injured six others

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A late-night collision between two boats on a middle Georgia lake killed one person and injured six others.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that two boats crashed on Lake Tobesofkee after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Jones said 22-year-old William Childs died from blunt force trauma after being taken to a hospital with a skull fracture. A woman was also hospitalized with a skull fracture. It wasn't immediately clear how severely the five others were injured.

Jones said the collision happened near the Sandy Beach Water Park.

The reservoir in the western part of Macon-Bibb County is a popular site for fishing and recreation.

In Other News
1
Falcons' Smith faces difficult rebuilding task in first camp
2
2 dead, 2 hurt, after downtown Macon fight leads to shooting
3
Saturday morning Macon shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
4
Smyly scheduled to start for Braves at Phillies
5
GA Lottery
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top