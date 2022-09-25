ajc logo
1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Georgia block party

Georgia News
9 hours ago
One person has been killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a block party in eastern Georgia

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (AP) — One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a block party in eastern Georgia.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said “numerous” shots were fired at the Saturday gathering in Louisville while more than 100 people were present.

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at a hospital in Louisville. Two victims were taken to a hospital in Augusta, while one was treated for minor injuries and released from the Louisville hospital.

The sheriff's office did not release names of any of the victims.

Investigators say that multiple weapons were fired multiple times, hitting the victims and some vehicles.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are appealing for help in identifying the shooters.

