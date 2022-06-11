ajc logo
1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at suburban Georgia mall's eatery

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A shooting at a restaurant at a suburban Atlanta mall has left one person dead and three others injured

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A shooting at a restaurant at a suburban Atlanta mall has left one person dead and three others injured, authorities said.

DeKalb County Police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday outside Fletcher's Place, a bar and grill in the South DeKalb Mall in Decatur, news outlets reported.

“Through our investigation, it appears the incident started as a dispute over a female which escalated into gunfire,” police said.

Investigators are searching for the shooters responsible.

“We do not have a suspect in custody, but are following up on several promising leads,” DeKalb police Lt. Shane Smith said in a statement Saturday.

Officers responded to the eatery and found four men in their 20s and 30s who had been shot. Police at the scene initially said three people were shot, but Smith confirmed the fourth victim Saturday. The four men were taken to area hospitals with serious to critical injuries and one of them died Saturday morning, police said.

The victims' names have not been released.

