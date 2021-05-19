1 dead, 1 in custody following SWAT incident at Georgia home

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports authorities were called to a home near Jonesboro, south of Atlanta, for a report of a "person down." There they found an unidentified man in the yard of a home who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Capt. Steven Palmer, a Clayton County Police Department spokesman, told reporters another man came to a window of the home while authorities were trying to determine if there were other victims. He said the man barricaded himself inside the home, refused to come out, and a SWAT was assembled to negotiate with him.