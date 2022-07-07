BreakingNews
GBI releases new video of Georgia Guidestones bombing
GBI release footage of person at site of monument explosion

The GBI is releasing additional surveillance video that shows an unknown person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones.

