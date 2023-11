Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will sing John Lennon’s ballad “Imagine” at this afternoon’s tribute service.

Here are more details about today’s performances.

Besides being celebrated musicians, Brooks and Yearwood teamed up in the past with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter to help build homes with Habitat for Humanity. The music stars participated in a build last month in North Carolina to mark the former president’s 99th birthday.