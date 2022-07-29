Combined Shape Caption

FDA favors , updated COVID boosters for fall, , shelves summer boosters .The Food and Drug Administration announced its focus is now on updated boosters for those under 50.The shots are scheduled to be available to the public in September.Many health professionals feel it is the right decision and could help to bolster trust in federal health institutions.We can't give a booster now and then again in 1.5 months or two months – that will decrease trust, Dr. Monica Gandhi, UC San Francisco, via NPR News.Health professionals explained why two boosters in a short period of time could be "counter-productive.".If you get a booster now with the original formulation of the vaccine, this may in fact be counter-productive. , Dr. Celine Gounder, Kaiser Family Foundation, via NPR News.It may prevent the second booster dose given this fall from taking and from you developing an immune response to that booster, Dr. Celine Gounder, Kaiser Family Foundation, via NPR News.Others expressed skepticism at the effectiveness of the planned updated booster.People should not regard them as some sort of magic bullet that gives them super-strong protection, Dr. John Moore, Weill Cornell Medicine, via NPR News.These are not going to be magic bullet game-changers because they're not that much better than the already available vaccine boosters, Dr. John Moore, Weill Cornell Medicine, via NPR News.Other professionals feel the plan to wait may put people at an unnecessary risk.You're talking about you know literally hundreds of millions of people who are at a higher risk than they need to be for months, Dr. Robert Wachter, UC San Francisco, via NPR News.And that will mean potentially millions of preventable infections, certainly thousands of preventable hospitalizations, and probably hundreds of preventable deaths, Dr. Robert Wachter, UC San Francisco, via NPR News