Facebook ends ban on political advertising

Former President Donald Trump used Facebook’s political ads to amplify claims about an “invasion” on the Mexican border in 2019, among other incidents. Facebook banned political ads late last year as a way to choke off misinformation and threats of violence around the November presidential election.

In January, Facebook banned Trump from using his account and posting on the platform after he took to social media to delegitimize the election results and incited a violent uprising among his supporters, who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Facebook said Trump’s suspension was “indefinite.” The decision is under review by the Facebook Oversight Board, a third-party entity created by the company and composed of journalists, academics and others that adjudicates some of the company’s thorny content policy enforcement decisions. A decision is expected within the next few months.

On Thursday, political advertisers on Facebook will be able to submit new ads or turn on existing political ads that have already been approved, the company said. Each ad will appear with a small disclaimer.