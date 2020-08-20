Breaking News

Georgia job recovery continues, slower pace in July

X

Ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon arrested in fraud scam

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses prior to an interview in Paris. Bannon was arrested Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.” The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses prior to an interview in Paris. Bannon was arrested Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.” The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

National & World News | Updated 8 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

Wire coverage

We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press because we think it’s important to help you stay up to date on national and world news.

A phone at the office of Bannon’s lawyer went unanswered Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.