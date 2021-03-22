Everything smelling bad? That might be another long-term symptom of COVID-19

Right now, LaLiberte can’t stand the scent of her own body. Showering is no help; the smell of her body wash, conditioner and shampoo made her sick.

What’s more, she detected the same odor on her husband of eight years. “There is not a whole lot of intimacy right now,” she said. “And it’s not because we don’t want to.”

“It’s a much bigger issue than people give it credit for,” said Dr. Duika Burges Watson, who leads the Altered Eating Research Network at Newcastle University in England and submitted a journal research paper on the topic. “It is something affecting your relationship with yourself, with others, your social life, your intimate relationships.”

R.I.P. Dinner Dates and ‘Spontaneous Kissing’

Many sufferers of parosmia lament the loss of social customs, like going out to dinner or being physically close with loved ones, especially after an already-isolating year.

“For me it’s a freaking battle,” said Kaylee Rose, 25, a singer in Nashville. She’s been playing live music in bars and restaurants across the country, and walking into those spaces has become unpleasant. “I was in Arizona for a show, and we went into a restaurant and I almost threw up,” she said. But having to deal with people’s reactions to her condition is almost worse.

“My friends keep trying to get me to try their food because they think I am exaggerating.” Now she skips most social gatherings, or goes and doesn’t eat.

Jessica Emmett, 36, who works for an insurance company in Spokane, Washington, got COVID-19 twice, first in early July and again in October. Parosmia has been a lingering symptom. “I feel like my breath is rancid all the time,” she said.

Before she touches her husband, she uses mouthwash and toothpaste. Even then, she can’t shake the feeling that she stinks. And it’s not just her breath. “My sweat, I can smell it, and it’s altered a bit,” she said.

The result: a lot less intimacy. “There is no really passionate, spontaneous kissing,” she said.

Her only consolation is that she’s been with her husband for more than 20 years. “How would you explain this to someone you are trying to date?” she said.

Burges Watson said she has come across young people with parosmia who are nervous to make new connections. “They can be repulsed by their own body odors,” she said. “They find it very difficult to think about what other people might think of them.”

Parosmia, a condition that causes phantom odors and a lingering symptom of COVID-19 for some people, has been affecting relationships. (Photo illustration by Caroline Tompkins/The New York Times)

Finding a Community

Some parosmia sufferers have turned to Facebook groups to share tips and vent to people who can relate to their symptoms. “I went to the doctor, and the doctor legitimately looked at me like I was a crazy person,” said Jenny Banchero, 36, an artist in St. Petersburg, Florida, who has had parosmia since early September. “It wasn’t until I joined a Facebook Group that I learned people take this seriously.”

Sarah Govier, a health care worker in England who experienced parosmia after getting COVID-19, created COVID Anosmia/Parosmia Support Group over the summer. “The day I opened it in August, five or six people joined,” she said. “By January we hit 10,000 people.” Now it has nearly 16,000 members.

Another Facebook group, AbScent, which was started before the pandemic and is associated with a charity organization, has seen increased interest. “People are coming from all over, from South America, Central Asia, Far East Russia, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India and Canada,” said Chrissi Kelly, the founder of AbScent.

In March, Siobhan Dempsey, 33, a graphic designer and photographer in Northampton, England, posted to the COVID Anosmia/Parosmia Facebook group: “I’m happy to say that I have now got 90% of my taste and smell back after almost a year of catching COVID.” She was flooded with congratulatory remarks.