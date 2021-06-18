EU recommends opening to Americans to rescue the summer

But despite vows of mutual affection between Biden and the officials, travel remains one-sided. Europeans are still barred from entering the United States for nonessential travel even if they have been fully vaccinated, following a sweeping travel ban announced by President Donald Trump in March 2020 and extended in January by Biden.

Explore Israel to send 1M coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians

The formal decision Friday was made by Europe’s economy ministers, who agreed to add the United States to a list of countries considered safe from an epidemiological point of view. That means that travelers from those countries should be free to enter the bloc, even if they are not fully vaccinated, on the basis of a negative PCR test for an active coronavirus infection.

But the EU cannot compel member nations to open to American visitors. Each country is free to keep or impose more stringent restrictions, such as an obligation to quarantine upon arrival or to undergo a series of further tests.

Countries such as Greece and Spain, more heavily dependent on tourism, already moved in recent weeks to reopen to tourists from outside the EU, including from the United States. The European Commission criticized those early moves.

More open travel last summer between European countries was blamed for deadly surges in cases.

But more than half of EU residents have now received at least one vaccine shot, creating better conditions for opening economies and restoring freer travel. Still, worries remain about opening up while highly contagious new variants, such as the one known as delta, are spreading.

“Bringing back travel between continents is a good thing, but it is not risk-free,” said Marc Van Ranst, one of Belgium’s top virologists and a government adviser. “Loosening travel restrictions during the summer period will inevitably lead to the spread of the delta variant, also in countries where it is not established yet.”

Still, Van Ranst said he did not expect a major surge in COVID-19 cases like that last fall, but he insisted on the importance of a second vaccine dose to provide adequate protection.

Jean-Michel Dogné, a professor at the University of Namur in Belgium and an adviser to the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization, praised the decision to open up to travelers from the United States because America “is vaccinating a lot, and with vaccines that are effective against the delta variant.”

But he also cautioned against opening up too much and too quickly.

“We are in an intermediary situation,” he said. “The vaccination campaign is advancing, but we need to follow the situation very closely and be ready to reintroduce restrictions.”

To do so, the bloc has maintained a so-called emergency brake, a legal tool that allows it to quickly impose more restrictive measures.

The further opening of the EU comes as it works toward a July 1 goal for the widespread implementation of a COVID certificate system. Sixteen member countries started issuing and accepting the certificate at the beginning of June, ahead of schedule.

The certificate records whether people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative within the past 72 hours, and is to allow people who meet one of the three criteria to move freely across the 27 member countries. The bloc’s long-term goal is the compatibility of its certificates with those issued by national authorities in partner countries such as the United States, but that goal could be far off.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.