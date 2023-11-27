BreakingNews
Emory service attendees to include former presidents, first ladies

The Carter Center has shared more details about Tuesday’s memorial service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University’s campus in Atlanta.

Attendees will include President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden; former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff; former first lady Laura Bush; former first lady Michelle Obama; and former first lady Melania Trump.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp also will attend, as will Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

