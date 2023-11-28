Emory church already at near capacity three hours before service

Hours before the 1 p.m. service was set to start, Emory University’s Glenn Memorial United Baptist Church was already near capacity.
Escaping the cold, mourners had already packed the bottom level of the church, save for the front section reserved for Carter family members and dignitaries.
Ambassador Andrew Young and his wife, Carolyn, were seated in the fifth row and shook hands with passersby.
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus performed the gathering music.
