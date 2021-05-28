Earthquakes rattle Lake Tahoe, Carson City and Reno

In the reflection of the glass, someone could be seen waving their hands. After a few minutes, Brooks added, “All right, earthquake over.”

He joked to an assemblywoman, Michelle Gorelow, about to present to the committee, “you really make an entrance.”

The earthquake was also felt during an Assembly Ways and Means committee hearing, which interrupted a presentation by Nevada state Sen. Julia Ratti.

“So that was fun. That’s a pretty good one,” Ratti said. “Important business happening today, so we’re just going to keep going.”

The geological survey initially reported the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.1, but that was revised upward. It followed an earlier one with a preliminary magnitude of 2.9, which struck about 5 a.m. local time in the Dollar Point area, according to the USGS.

Later Friday morning, four more smaller earthquakes were reported, with preliminary magnitudes ranging from 2.7 to 3.1, according to the geological survey.

Alex Hatem, a USGS research geologist, said the 4.2 earthquake occurred in a faulting area known as Walker Lane.

“This area is known for complex and closely spaced faults of different styles, including the style of faulting that occurred in the Dollar Point event,” Hatem said. “Given this complexity, coupled with the small magnitude of the event, we cannot determine the exact fault that ruptured in this event at this time.”

Employees at the Obexer Boat Co., a marina on the west side of Lake Tahoe, felt the biggest quake shake their building.

Joanne Kilburn, the office and property manager, said she was sitting at her desk preparing for what would be a busy Memorial Day weekend when she felt the tremble.

“The walls sort of cracked, and the building shook,” she said. “I was concerned that I needed to get out.”

Other employees in the complex, which includes a store, pier shack and lodge, also felt the shaking, which lasted only several seconds.

“Our manager in the general store said he was watching the liquor wall because he was afraid that it was going to come down,” she said.

Kilburn said she had not felt the earlier quake about three hours before.

“We have been having them over the past couple of months pretty regularly.”

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 is strong enough to be felt but cause only minor damage, according to Michigan Technological University.

So far, it did not appear there had been damage to anything but people’s nerves.

The Carson City Fire Department said it had not been dispatched to any calls early Friday related to the earthquakes. The Reno Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.