BreakingNews
MIDTOWN SHOOTING UPDATE | Police: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
X

Midtown shooting leaves at least one dead

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top