Deadline Extended: Check Your Credit Report Every Week for Free

Click on "Request Your Free Credit Reports."

Fill out the form, which asks for your personal information.

Confirm your identity with each credit bureau.

After verification, you'll be forwarded to your credit reports.

Once you get access to your report, carefully review each section. Make sure you look out for:

Errors related to your personal information (name, address, etc.)

Discrepancies pertaining to your payment history

Active credit accounts that you believe you've closed

"This is an opportunity for you to see what's going on with these reports," money expert Clark Howard says. "And the sooner you see it, the quicker you can do something about correcting the error."

What If I Find an Error on My Credit Report?

If you discover that something is amiss with your credit report, there are two options you can take to solve the issue.

Contact the business : If the error has to do with a fairly recent incident, reach out to the business to get it straight.

: If the error has to do with a fairly recent incident, reach out to the business to get it straight. Contact the credit bureau: You can also contact the credit bureau that is reporting the error.

Many credit bureaus have online forms that you can fill out to make reporting an error easy. Here's how to dispute an error on your credit report.

Final Thought

Clark wants you to take advantage of accessing your credit reports for free because he’s a big proponent of monitoring your credit.

In addition to accessing your free credit reports on a weekly basis, Clark recommends you set up free credit monitoring with Credit Karma or Credit Sesame, which are two great free resources.

