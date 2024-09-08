Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dead at 58

Waffle House was founded in Avondale Estates in 1955 by Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner. Their 24-7 diner became a hit and its iconic yellow sign now shines above more than 1,900 locations in 25 states, the company says, with more than 40,000 employees. It’s corporate offices are now located in Norcross.

Ehmer is survived by three children, who all went to Georgia Tech like their father. The lifelong Yellow Jacket was a trustee of the Georgia Tech Foundation and served on the boards of the Atlanta Police Foundation, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

“Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta,” the Atlanta Police Foundation wrote on Facebook. “His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Georgia Insurance & Safety Fire Commissioner John King said he was “saddened” to hear about Ehmer’s death, and that his prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.

Saddened to hear that Walt Ehmer passed away. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones.https://t.co/ifca1xD33A — Commissioner John King (@JohnKingGA) September 8, 2024

“May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many,” Dickens added.

— AJC staff writer Scott Trubey contributed to this story