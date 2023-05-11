X

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire causing major delays on I-75 in Bartow

Credit: NewsChopper 2

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A truck fire on I-75 in Bartow County has left debris scattered all over the interstate and caused serious traffic delays in both directions.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. on I-75 South near Glade Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All southbound lanes remain closed more than three hours later, but authorities at the scene have begun moving cars past the damaged truck on the highway’s shoulder.

Video footage from NewsChopper 2 shows debris from inside the tractor-trailer strewn across the interstate.

The wreckage is expected to clear around 5:15 p.m., according to GDOT estimates, but drivers should plan for major delays on I-75 between Cartersville and Kennesaw in both directions.

Bartow officials have not shared any information about what caused the truck to catch on fire, or what the truck was hauling.

We’re working to learn more.

We're working to learn more.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Georgia football player apologizes for 'racially insensitive' remarks
