ajc logo
X

SW Atlanta parking lot shootout

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a shootout at a strip mall in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top