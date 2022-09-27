BreakingNews
UPDATE: Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian tracks toward U.S.
ajc logo
X

Suspects in Castleberry Hill shots fired

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top