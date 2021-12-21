Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Phipps AMC Shooting

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

caption arrowCaption
Video was captured of a couple police believer were "significantly involved" in a shooting at the Phipps Plaza AMC theater.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top