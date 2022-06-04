Person of interest being sought in East Point homicide

The shooting marked the 12th homicide in East Point this year, department spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover confirmed Friday. It was among four slayings in May that the agency investigated.

Police said James is known to drive a sky blue 2001 Ford Windstar minivan with Georgia tags TDU2609.

He has not been charged in connection with the homicide, but investigators do need to speak with him about the incident, police said. Authorities advised that James may be armed with a firearm so tipsters should use caution if they encounter him.

Anyone with information on James’ vehicle or his whereabouts is asked to call the East Point Police Department at 404-559-6300 or email department officials at policedepartment@eastpointcity.org.