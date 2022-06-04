ajc logo
Person of interest being sought in East Point homicide

Police say a person of interest wanted for questioning in an East Point homicide case owns a sky blue 2001 Ford Windstar minivan similar to this one.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

East Point police are working to track down a man that detectives would like to question about a fatal shooting last month.

Police issued a bulletin Friday identifying 44-year-old Stacy James as a person of interest in a May 30 homicide, which occurred at a residence in the 2880 block of Randall Street.

Officers found a man lying in bed with multiple gunshots wounds. He died at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s name.

According to Friday’s bulletin, detectives recently identified James as the deceased man’s roommate.

The shooting marked the 12th homicide in East Point this year, department spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover confirmed Friday. It was among four slayings in May that the agency investigated.

Police said James is known to drive a sky blue 2001 Ford Windstar minivan with Georgia tags TDU2609.

He has not been charged in connection with the homicide, but investigators do need to speak with him about the incident, police said. Authorities advised that James may be armed with a firearm so tipsters should use caution if they encounter him.

Anyone with information on James’ vehicle or his whereabouts is asked to call the East Point Police Department at 404-559-6300 or email department officials at policedepartment@eastpointcity.org.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

