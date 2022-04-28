Man wanted in South Fulton gas station shooting that killed twin brothers

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 23-year-old man wanted in a gang-related shooting that killed a pair of twin brothers and injured a third man.
Zachary Hardwick is wanted on murder and other charges in the August 2021 shooting at a South Fulton gas station. He has been on the run for months, and his wanted poster was shared Wednesday by Crime Stoppers on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The 24-year-old brothers, Eriq and Erin Harris, were fatally wounded at a Shell station near the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway the night of Aug. 9. South Fulton police found Eriq Harris dead at the scene, and his brother later died at a hospital.
A third man was struck by the gunfire but survived, according to police.
In late August, police arrested Antron Rogers in connection with the deadly triple shooting. Both Rogers and Hardwick were indicted in December, and the following month a judge placed their case on hold until Hardwick could be arrested.
Each man was indicted on 13 counts, including multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and violation of the state’s criminal street gang act. Rogers, who is from Riverdale, remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.
According to authorities, Hardwick is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
