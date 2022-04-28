Man wanted in South Fulton gas station shooting that killed twin brothers

Zachary Hardwick is wanted on murder and other charges in the August 2021 shooting at a South Fulton gas station. He has been on the run for months, and his wanted poster was shared Wednesday by Crime Stoppers on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The 24-year-old brothers, Eriq and Erin Harris, were fatally wounded at a Shell station near the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway the night of Aug. 9. South Fulton police found Eriq Harris dead at the scene, and his brother later died at a hospital.