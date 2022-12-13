ajc logo
X

Man dead, person detained in domestic shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A person was detained in a fatal domestic shooting Tuesday morning at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

The shooting happened at the Synergy Multifamily apartments along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man was located at about 10:40 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the man’s son shot him and was taken into custody. Police said the person detained remains a person of interest in the case and has not been charged.

A bright red door into one of the apartments remained open for hours as officers investigated the scene. No details were provided about what led up to the shooting.

ExploreBurned body found in woods near Fulton County Airport

About 30 minutes prior to the shooting, police said a burned body was found in the woods near the intersection of Old Gordon Road and Collier Drive, less than a half-mile away from the apartment complex. Police have not said how the person died, but confirmed homicide investigators responded to the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot47m ago

Credit: Coffee County

Feds asked to investigate multi-state ‘plot’ to copy election software
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
8h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 61
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot
47m ago
‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
1h ago
17-year-old found shot to death inside vacant home in Clayton County
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
10h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
1h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top