Man dead, person detained in domestic shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

The shooting happened at the Synergy Multifamily apartments along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man was located at about 10:40 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the man’s son shot him and was taken into custody. Police said the person detained remains a person of interest in the case and has not been charged.