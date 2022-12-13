Man dead, person detained in domestic shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

A person was detained in a fatal domestic shooting Tuesday morning at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
The shooting happened at the Synergy Multifamily apartments along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man was located at about 10:40 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the man’s son shot him and was taken into custody. Police said the person detained remains a person of interest in the case and has not been charged.
A bright red door into one of the apartments remained open for hours as officers investigated the scene. No details were provided about what led up to the shooting.
About 30 minutes prior to the shooting, police said a burned body was found in the woods near the intersection of Old Gordon Road and Collier Drive, less than a half-mile away from the apartment complex. Police have not said how the person died, but confirmed homicide investigators responded to the scene.
