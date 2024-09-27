Crime & Public Safety

‘Just a chaotic mess.’ Helene brought deadly damage to Augusta area

Downtown Augusta had multiple downed trees Friday after Hurricane Helene passed through the area.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Leonard Zimmerman Jr.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Leonard Zimmerman Jr.

Downtown Augusta had multiple downed trees Friday after Hurricane Helene passed through the area.
By
39 minutes ago

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson declared a state of emergency for Augusta-Richmond County Friday after storm damage left several dead and caused widespread flooding and downed trees and power lines.

“Our community has been deeply impacted,” Johnson said.

Downed trees in Augusta, GA following Hurricane Helene on September 27, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Charmain Brackett)

Credit: Charmain Brackett

icon to expand image

Credit: Charmain Brackett

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed three deaths involving fallen trees. Bowen said the damage had made responders’ jobs more difficult.

“It’s hard to get to these places because trees are down. It’s just a chaotic mess,” Bowen said.

A person died in Grovetown in Columbia County after a tree fell on a mobile home, Augusta-area news station WRDW reported.

In Washington County, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl died after a tree fell on their home, WRDW reported.

Aiken County, South Carolina, across the state line from Augusta, had four deaths, coroner Darryl Ables told WRDW.

Downed trees in Augusta, GA following Hurricane Helene on September 27, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Charmain Brackett)

Credit: Charmain Brackett

icon to expand image

Credit: Charmain Brackett

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree, who confirmed the fatalities in his area, urged people to stay off roads to allow emergency responders to pass. Shawn Granato, director of the Columbia County Emergency Management Agency, echoed the plea to motorists.

Augusta Fire Chief/EMA director Antonio Burden said crews have stayed busy responding to multiple calls and that officials were in contact with the National Weather Service to determine whether a tornado touched down during the storm.

Augusta Regional Airport closed Friday and advised travelers to check with airlines directly about status of Saturday flights. The annual Ironman 70.3 event scheduled to take place in Augusta over the weekend was canceled.

“As things worsened overnight, it became very clear that this was the only decision that could be made in the interest of the safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and the wellbeing of the Augusta community,” event organizers said in a statement.

Hotels are being made available for displaced residents in Augusta. Shelters are also opening up across the city.

Wellstar MGG and Wellstar Children’s Hospital of Georgia were on emergency power Friday morning, The Augusta-Chronicle reported.

The Savannah River that divides Georgia and South Carolina at a flood stage after Hurricane Helene made its way through Augusta overnight.

Credit: Provided by Tonya Bonitatibus

icon to expand image

Credit: Provided by Tonya Bonitatibus

Savannah Riverkeeper Executive Director Tonya Bonitatibus said the Savannah River reached flood stage and expected it would take weeks, if not months, for the area to get back to normal.

“There is a tremendous amount of damage,” Bonitatibus said. “It is an active and ongoing very dangerous scene. There is still a lot of downed trees, natural gas leaks and a community that is reeling with a new reality today.”

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene kills at least 11, including 4 children, in Georgia27m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Peachtree Creek waters hit new record high, sending residents scrambling
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Helene leaves death, destruction in Georgia; flooding, power outages persist16m ago
Placeholder Image

‘Like something out of a ‘Twister’ movie.’ 2 killed in Middle Georgia town1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene kills at least 11, including 4 children, in Georgia27m ago
Murder suspect on the run in Atlanta after escaping from Grady detention47m ago
Cobb rapist convicted in 34-year-old cold case
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power2h ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents