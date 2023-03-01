Georgia’s Global Peacemakers exhibit shows connection between King and Carter

“Jimmy Carter means a lot to this park. He established this park when he was president as well as many other national parks throughout the United States,” Forte said. “This exhibit brings home the feelings this community has for both Martin Luther King Jr. as well as President Carter.”

Although Carter never met King in person, Forte said he was very close to the King family, especially King’s wife, Coretta Scott King, and his father, Dr. Martin Luther King Sr.

As part of the exhibit, Carter sat down for an interview with King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King.

“Former President Carter’s love and compassion for all people set him apart as a leader, servant and simply a great man striving to achieve a Beloved Community,” Bernice King said in a social media post. “We are praying that you feel God’s grace, mercy and love as well as the love of your family, The King Center and the world that you have so graciously served.”

The exhibit shows images of Carter with the King family, including when Carter signed into law a bill to designate the park as a National Historical site in 1980. A section of the exhibit also shows the connection between the park and the Carter Center, located about a mile away.

Forte said she was honored when she got to meet Carter shortly before the exhibit opened five years ago.

“He has done so much for many people, not just around the United States but around the world,” she said. “I think his legacy, if I could sum it up in one word, it would be love.”