Georgia justices uphold life sentence of ‘Little B’

Crime & Public Safety
By AJC Staff
Feb 8, 2005
X

Originally published Feb. 8, 2005

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday unanimously affirmed the 1997 life sentence of 13-year-old Michael “Little B” Lewis, who shot down a father at point-blank range as his two sons watched.

The court, in a ruling written by Justice Leah Ward Sears, found three errors at Lewis’ trial but said they were harmless “in light of the overwhelming evidence of [Lewis’] guilt.”

Although Lewis’ appellate attorneys also had argued that it was unconstitutional to try a 13-year-old as an adult, the Supreme Court found that Lewis’ lawyers at trial failed to raise the claim at the right time and therefore effectively waived any challenge to the law.

At trial, Lewis was convicted of killing Darrell Woods in January 1997 as he sat in his car with his children, waiting for his wife, who had gone into a convenience store.

Explore‘97 murder conviction appealed: Court hears ‘Little B’ case

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

SENTENCED AT 13
After 26 years in prison, Little B comes home1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Why you should have faith in these Braves
6h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING
Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed
3h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT
Delays on I-285 after truck carrying excavator crashes into bridge
44m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT
Delays on I-285 after truck carrying excavator crashes into bridge
44m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson seeks $200 million for new South parking deck
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Obituary photo

Legal notice provides more details into deadly Atlanta police encounter
2h ago
Clayton County K-9′s death at airport in May caused by heat-related illness
2h ago
Speed caused big rig to overturn, block I-75 North ramp in Clayton, cops say
3h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
16h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
22h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top