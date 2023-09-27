Georgia justices uphold life sentence of ‘Little B’

Originally published Feb. 8, 2005

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday unanimously affirmed the 1997 life sentence of 13-year-old Michael “Little B” Lewis, who shot down a father at point-blank range as his two sons watched.

The court, in a ruling written by Justice Leah Ward Sears, found three errors at Lewis’ trial but said they were harmless “in light of the overwhelming evidence of [Lewis’] guilt.”

Although Lewis’ appellate attorneys also had argued that it was unconstitutional to try a 13-year-old as an adult, the Supreme Court found that Lewis’ lawyers at trial failed to raise the claim at the right time and therefore effectively waived any challenge to the law.

At trial, Lewis was convicted of killing Darrell Woods in January 1997 as he sat in his car with his children, waiting for his wife, who had gone into a convenience store.