BREAKING: Toddler wounded by gunfire near downtown Atlanta
Gainesville doctor arrested on charges of molestation, sexual assault

Dr. Michael Hart Lebow, 52, of Gainesville, was taken into custody Tuesday after a two-month investigation, officials said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 4 minutes ago
Surgeon strongly denies all charges through his attorney

A Hall County surgeon has been arrested on multiple charges, including child molestation, after he was accused of sexual assault by two women, officials said.

Dr. Michael Hart Lebow, 52, of Gainesville, was taken into custody Tuesday after a two-month investigation, the Hall sheriff’s office said in a news release. The accusations stem from alleged incidents that took place in 2016 and 2017.

The women are not related to one another, the sheriff’s office said. The victim in the first incident was under the age of 16 at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lebow was booked into the Hall County Jail on two felony counts: child molestation and aggravated sodomy. He remains in jail without bond, online records show.

Lebow is a vascular surgeon at University Vascular, a private practice with offices in Gainesville and Watkinsville. There is no indication either of the alleged assaults were connected to Lebow’s medical practice, Hall sheriff’s office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said. Mentions of Lebow have been removed from University Vascular’s website.

Through his lawyer, Lebow has stringently denied the charges.

“Dr. Michael Lebow is completely innocent of the charges being levied against him,” Brett Willis, the doctor’s attorney, said in a statement. “Dr. Lebow took two polygraphs by the best polygraph examiners in Georgia and passed them both.

“Additionally, he voluntarily submitted to a psychosexual examination which concluded that he is: (a) not a pedophile; or (b) sexually deviant,” Willis continued. “We are disappointed that the police chose to believe the claims of an adult woman, who previously admitted only to voluntary, consensual sex with Dr. Lebow years ago. Her claims are about events that supposedly occurred 5-6 years ago.”

The investigation is ongoing and further charges could be taken out against Lebow, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call investigator Michael Alford with the Hall sheriff’s office at 770-533-7690.

Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
