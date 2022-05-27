Family in shock after man gunned down inside East Point apartment

Just four hours before the incident, Morris had called his mom like he did every few days. Nothing seemed out of place. They chatted about work, their goals, and caught up.

One thing that sticks out now from a recent conversation: Morris had mentioned “a lot of the killings going on and shootings going on in East Point, actually in his neighborhood,” Worthington said.

When she got a call from his girlfriend about 11 that night, the news was too much to bear. Alone in a hotel room in North Carolina, Worthington’s first reaction was to scream.

“I’m sure I damaged that room,” she said. “I called everybody and then we got on the road.”

The seven-hour drive felt endless. Through it all, Worthington’s husband was trying to keep her calm, telling her not to believe it until they got back to Georgia and could check for themselves.

Morris’ sister, Myra, found out the following morning when she woke up to countless missed calls and text messages. In complete disbelief, she rushed to his apartment. The door was locked with no way of getting in. But once she saw the police tape, her heart dropped.

She began banging on neighboring doors hoping someone would answer and tell her what happened to her brother.

“I was just trying to get answers to see if anyone had heard about a shooting last night or if there really was a homicide,” Myra said.

The neighborhood search was a dead end. Her next stop was the East Point Police Department.

Standing inside an interrogation room, an officer confirmed to Myra, “Yes, it was your brother. He was involved. Unfortunately, he did pass away,” she recounted.

The fatal shooting comes about a year after Princeton’s front door was kicked in and he was beat up and robbed, his mother said. That led him to install a deadlock.

Seven days prior to Princeton’s death, 21-year-old Dennishia Smith was shot and killed in the same apartment complex. Police said Shelton Cruz, who was charged with her murder, began arguing with Smith, eventually shooting her and then himself.

Buchanan said that all 11 homicides this year in East Point except one appear to be targeted. The two at Lexington Apartments, according to Buchanan, involved illegal activity.

“These happened in somebody’s house, these did not happen on the street randomly. These people were killed in residences while they were doing illegal activity,” he said. “We can’t patrol inside a person’s house.”

Princeton’s mother, much like Buchanan, believes her son knew the suspect, but she can’t imagine who would go after him.

“He always wanted people to enjoy life. He was always forcing people to have fun — lighten up. His smile was honestly enough to make you smile,” Worthington said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact East Point police at 404-761-2177 or police@eastpointcity.org.