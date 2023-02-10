X
Dark Mode Toggle

Duluth man claiming to be ‘witch doctor’ arrested on rape charge, police say

Credit: Duluth Police Department

Credit: Duluth Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
0 minutes ago

A Duluth man who claimed to be a “witch doctor” was arrested Monday after he sexually assaulted a woman who went to his apartment to be ritualistically “cleansed,” officials said.

Hassan Shalgheen, 44, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on charges of rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment and theft by deception, Duluth police spokesman Cpl. Ted Sadowski said in a news release. The woman who reported Shagheen described him as a witch doctor whom she met on social media, Sadowski said.

According to police, the victim went to Shagheen’s apartment to be cleansed in a ritual. While she was there, Shagheen removed the woman’s clothes and forced himself on her, Sadowski said.

Investigators suspect there may be additional victims who have been similarly targeted by Shagheen, Sadowski said.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving Shagheen is asked to contact Duluth police detectives at 770-476-4151 or email tips@duluthpd.com.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 2A blog: Where boys teams stand entering region tournaments
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
16h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot
2h ago
The Latest

Pets perish, but no other injuries reported in overnight DeKalb house fire
45m ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers and mild temps ahead of rainy weekend
2h ago
Cops: Man described as ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping woman in Duluth
12h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
15h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top