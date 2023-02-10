Duluth man claiming to be ‘witch doctor’ arrested on rape charge, police say

Hassan Shalgheen, 44, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on charges of rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment and theft by deception, Duluth police spokesman Cpl. Ted Sadowski said in a news release. The woman who reported Shagheen described him as a witch doctor whom she met on social media, Sadowski said.

According to police, the victim went to Shagheen’s apartment to be cleansed in a ritual. While she was there, Shagheen removed the woman’s clothes and forced himself on her, Sadowski said.