Duluth man claiming to be ‘witch doctor’ arrested on rape charge, police say

A Duluth man who claimed to be a “witch doctor” was arrested Monday after he sexually assaulted a woman who went to his apartment to be ritualistically “cleansed,” officials said.
Hassan Shalgheen, 44, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on charges of rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment and theft by deception, Duluth police spokesman Cpl. Ted Sadowski said in a news release. The woman who reported Shagheen described him as a witch doctor whom she met on social media, Sadowski said.
According to police, the victim went to Shagheen’s apartment to be cleansed in a ritual. While she was there, Shagheen removed the woman’s clothes and forced himself on her, Sadowski said.
Investigators suspect there may be additional victims who have been similarly targeted by Shagheen, Sadowski said.
Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving Shagheen is asked to contact Duluth police detectives at 770-476-4151 or email tips@duluthpd.com.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com