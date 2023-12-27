Cops: 5 injured, patrol vehicle T-boned after alleged carjacking in Cobb

Cobb police said the patrol vehicle was then T-boned in the intersection by a 2007 Toyota 4Runner, which rotated and stopped in the westbound lanes. The impact also caused the Ford to collide with a 2019 Honda Odyssey, police said, and both vehicles came to a rest in the eastbound lanes.

The passenger in the Toyota and all four occupants of the Honda were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, according to authorities. Bodron and the driver of the Toyota declined an ambulance at the scene.

After the crash, Powder Springs police said the pursuit of the stolen vehicle continued for another two miles toward Old Lost Mountain Road, where the suspects got out. The 16-year-old, who is from Cobb, was taken into custody by 4 p.m., police said, while the second suspect was arrested about two hours later. They were not publicly identified.

Posted by Powder Springs Police Department on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

On Tuesday evening, Powder Springs police Capt. Anthony Stallings said the third suspect was likely on foot in the area.

“If you see anything suspicious, please call 911,” he added. “Stay safe inside your house.”