BREAKING: Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy

Deputy James Thomas, 24, originally from Mississippi, was found dead in the driver’s seat of his wrecked gray Ford Fusion in the 1900 block of Bolton Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

A suspect was identified soon after, and by Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Alton Deshawn Oliver and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records show.