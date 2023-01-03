BREAKING: Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy

Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
Deputy James Thomas, 24, originally from Mississippi, was found dead in the driver’s seat of his wrecked gray Ford Fusion in the 1900 block of Bolton Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
A suspect was identified soon after, and by Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Alton Deshawn Oliver and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records show.
Authorities said last week that the driver of a van contacted police to report having struck Thomas’ car around the time of the shooting, though investigators did not believe that person was involved in the incident.
The person reported seeing Thomas “driving erratically” in the middle of Bolton Road, and when they tried to pass his vehicle is when the person believed they heard gunfire, Atlanta police Maj. Pete Malecki said. The van and Thomas’ vehicle then collided.
Thomas had been at work the night before.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author