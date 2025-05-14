Boy, 10, in critical condition after SW Atlanta shooting

A 10-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Hank Aaron Drive, just south of Center Parc Stadium and east of I-85. Officials said they were called to the area regarding a person who had been shot and found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken to a hospital.