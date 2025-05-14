Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Boy, 10, in critical condition after SW Atlanta shooting

The shooting was just south of Center Parc Stadium.
By
15 minutes ago

A 10-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Hank Aaron Drive, just south of Center Parc Stadium and east of I-85. Officials said they were called to the area regarding a person who had been shot and found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Atlanta police did not say how the boy was shot, and no other details were released.

“Investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said in a statement.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

