‘97 murder conviction appealed: Court hears ‘Little B’ case

Attorneys for a convicted teenage murderer known as “Little B” asked the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday to overturn the conviction because they say the youth wasn’t competent to stand trial.

Michael Lewis, age 13 at the time of the crime in 1997, had a below average IQ and was too immature to help with his defense, his attorneys argued. Now 20, Lewis is serving a life sentence in prison for the slaying of a man shot in front of his two young sons outside a convenience store near Vine City.

Prosecutors portrayed Lewis as a heartless, drug-dealing “thug” who shot the stranger, Darrell Woods, 23, because he thought the man had disrespected him. Woods, his wife and children had stopped at the market and police believe the teen, in the middle of arranging a drug deal, was enraged when Woods wouldn’t dim the car’s headlights.

Attorney Tom West painted a different picture of Lewis, a troubled child born to a crack-addicted mother who had to care for himself and his younger sister. Lewis insisted he was a scapegoat, framed by older drug dealers who thought Lewis would not be prosecuted because of his age.

West argued that Lewis’ initial attorney, public defender Gary Guichard, didn’t vehemently defend Lewis and that he should have demanded a competency hearing before the 1997 trial.

Fulton County prosecutor Marc Mallon said Lewis may not be book smart but he is “street smart” and was able to assist in his defense.

The case ignited controversy over a 1995 Georgia law requiring minors charged with one of a handful of violent offenses, dubbed the “seven deadly sins,” to face charges as adults unless prosecutors agree to send them to Juvenile Court, where the harshest possible punishment is up to five years of confinement. Lewis’ attorneys attacked the law Tuesday, calling it unconstitutional.

West also argued that Lewis’ IQ was 80, compared with the average 100 --- meriting a competency hearing.

“What does the court expect, that someone might be incompetent only if they’re drooling or sitting there acting crazy?” West asked the justices.

West also argued that the lead prosecutor at trial inappropriately pointed out to jurors that Lewis opted not to testify. The judge told the jury not to make an inference because the defendant had a right not to testify and the state had the burden of proof. But West contends the damage already was done.

In April, Fulton Superior Court Judge Cynthia Wright denied West’s motion for new trial. The high court isn’t expected to rule for several months.

Before the hearing, District Attorney Paul Howard said, “We must never lose sight of the fact that an innocent, 23-year-old man was viciously gunned down in plain view of his young children. . . . I believe the court will confirm the jury’s decision and give the Woods family the closure they mightily deserve.”