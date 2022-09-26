2 men dead in shooting at Gwinnet apartment complex

Officers received a call about a person shot at the Parc at 1695 apartments along Graves Road just before 11 p.m., a news release states. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any other details about the victims or the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made, police said.