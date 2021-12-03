2 Ga. men sentenced for using dark web to steal elderly victims’ IDs

Search warrants at multiple homes in the Atlanta area used by Tyler and Johnson revealed mail for victims, fraudulent driver’s licenses in the name of elderly victims with Tyler’s picture and personal information for dozens of victims listed in phones, email accounts and a handwritten notebook, officials said.

Tyler and Johnson were each held accountable for more than $130,000 in actual and intended loss suffered by more than 75 victims around the U.S., according to the release.

Tyler, who pleaded guilty, was convicted May 14. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to three years, 10 months in prison for access device fraud, to be followed by two consecutive years in prison for aggravated ID theft. Tyler was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $108,397.55.

Johnson, who pleaded guilty, was convicted Sept. 9. He was sentenced by Jones to 1 ½ years in prison for access device fraud, to be followed by two consecutive years in prison for aggravated ID theft. Johnson was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $66,097.55.