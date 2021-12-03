ajc logo
2 Ga. men sentenced for using dark web to steal elderly victims’ IDs

Two Georgia men have been sentenced to prison after they stole the identities of elderly victims to open accounts with credit card companies and other retailers, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. (AJC file photo)
Two Georgia men have been sentenced to prison after they stole the identities of elderly victims to open accounts with credit card companies and other retailers, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. (AJC file photo)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Two Georgia men have been sentenced to prison after they stole the identities of elderly victims to open accounts with credit card companies and other retailers, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Durrell Tyler, 29, and DeShawn Johnson, 30, both of Atlanta, were sentenced for access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Tyler and Johnson bought personal identifiable information from dark net markets, U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in the news release. The men forwarded the victims’ phone lines, mailing addresses and emails to their control, allowing them to impersonate victims with creditors and preventing victims from learning about the fraud, according to the release.

“Criminals using dark net markets to steal identities wreak havoc on the lives of individuals and compromise the financial security of victims,” Erskine said in the news release. “While law enforcement is focused on investigating and prosecuting these individuals, citizens are reminded to be vigilant with their personal identifiable information.”

Officials started investigating Tyler after learning he attempted to forward the phone number of an elderly Georgia couple who had been murdered, according to the release.

Search warrants at multiple homes in the Atlanta area used by Tyler and Johnson revealed mail for victims, fraudulent driver’s licenses in the name of elderly victims with Tyler’s picture and personal information for dozens of victims listed in phones, email accounts and a handwritten notebook, officials said.

Tyler and Johnson were each held accountable for more than $130,000 in actual and intended loss suffered by more than 75 victims around the U.S., according to the release.

Tyler, who pleaded guilty, was convicted May 14. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to three years, 10 months in prison for access device fraud, to be followed by two consecutive years in prison for aggravated ID theft. Tyler was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $108,397.55.

Johnson, who pleaded guilty, was convicted Sept. 9. He was sentenced by Jones to 1 ½ years in prison for access device fraud, to be followed by two consecutive years in prison for aggravated ID theft. Johnson was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $66,097.55.

