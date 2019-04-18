Atlanta teacher arrested after student injured in ‘altercation’

An Atlanta Public Schools teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was involved in a physical altercation with a middle school student, district officials said.

Broderick Halls is facing charges of battery and first-degree cruelty to children in the incident Monday at Ralph Bunche Middle School in southwest Atlanta. It started when Halls asked a disruptive student to leave the classroom, and the student refused, district spokesman Ian Smith said.

“During the altercation, the student sustained injuries, was taken to the hospital, treated and released,” Smith said in a statement. The nature of the student’s injuries was not disclosed.

Halls turned himself in Tuesday afternoon following an investigation by APS police. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review by the Office of Employee Relations, Smith said.

Details about the subject Halls teaches and how long he has been employed with APS have not been released.

“The safety and well-being of our students will always be our top priority, and APS remains committed to ensuring that all of our schools are safe places for our students to learn and grow,” he said.

Halls was released Thursday morning from the Fulton County Jail on a $35,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court May 1.

